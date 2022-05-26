Obituary: David Mudd, 57, Bardstown

David Mudd, 57, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 16, 1964, in Bardstown to James Bernard and Rosetta Buckman Mudd. He was a workforce leader at Thomas Nelson High School for 10 years and was previously a guidance counselor and teacher at Nelson County High School for 16 years. He loved his students and was always willing to go the extra mile for them. He enjoyed painting houses for his family business, Mudd’s Painting, and he loved watching and attending sporting events.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Bernard Mudd.

He is survived by his wife, Gina Thompson Mudd; one daughter, Alex Mudd (Austin Shirley) of Knoxville, Tenn.; one son, Daniel (Jordan) Mudd of Louisville; his mother, Rosetta Mudd of Bardstown; four sisters, Charlotte (Tony) Hagan, Sandra (Rick) Mattingly, Denise (George) Terrell, and Audrey (Gary) Albertson, all of Bardstown; four brothers, Timmy (Debbie) Mudd, Don (Debbie) Mudd, Mark (Donna) Mudd, and Danny (Melissa) Mudd, all of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Payton and Davis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Thomas Nelson High School with a 6 p.m. prayer service, and 8:30-10:15 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Thomas Nelson High School.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

