Obituary: Toby ‘Lay Lay’ Ashbaugh, 50, Bardstown

Toby “Lay Lay” Ashbaugh, 50, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home. She was born July 4, 1971, in Louisville. She worked for Kroger and was a former employee of Publishers Printing.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle “Nana” Benkert; her father, Stephen Paul Ashbaugh; and her favorite dog, Peanut.

She is survived by one sister, Stephanie (Ernie) Tingle; one brother, Brian (Melissa) Ashbaugh; one niece, Cody Tingle; one nephew, Michael Miller;

and best friend, Traci Marsh and family.

The Memorial Service is 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

