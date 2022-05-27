Obituary: Dorothy May Dilley, 62, Bardstown

Dorothy May Dilley, 62, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was born in Oak Hill, West Va., on Oct. 24, 1959, to the late Harry Clarene Martin and Ida Shockey Martin. She was a passionate volunteer for CASA of Nelson County, the owner and president of D&D Utility Contractors. She was very involved in the lives of her beloved grandchildren.

DOROTHY MAY DILLEY

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Martin and Georgia Martin Jones; one brother, Harry Wayne Martin; and one son-in-law, Robert Donaldson Jr.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Jennifer Dilley (Brandon Hays) and Jessica Donaldson (Keith Sykes); two sisters, Linda Martin Sears (John) and JoAnn Martin Cox; one brother, Clarence Martin (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Tyler Teague, Hailey Donaldson, Robert Donaldson III and Chloe Radford; one great-grandchild, Aries Teague; her former husband of 38 years, George Dilley; and a host of other dear family and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd., with burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-