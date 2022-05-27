Nelson County Jail Logs — May 23-26, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 23, 2022

Larry Lawson, 43, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:07 a.m., Monady, May 23, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Ethan James Stone, 23, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of fines; fugitive. Bond is $5,768. Booked at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thomas Bradshaw, 34, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 11:47 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 37, Louisville, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 26, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500. No bond listed. Booked at 12:48 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022.

Douglas Eric McFarland, 63, Dwale, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022.

James David Perkins, 42, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $350 cash. Booked at 3:26 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Cameron Rashad Tolliver, 21, 40213, receiving stolen property, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 value; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; operating on a suspended license; disregarding stop sign; reckless driving; speeding 17 mph over limit. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Tabstha Lynn Wadsworth, 46, Bardstown, speeding, 21 mph over limit; no insurance card; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Patricia Lynn Cox, 41, Campbellsville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $996 cash. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Frank Edward Livers, 46, New Hope, failure to wear seat belts; operating on a suspended license; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond total is $10,500 cash. Booked at 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeremy Guy Gibson, 40, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police first-degree (motor vehicle); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $10,223 cash. Booked at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Irvin Hardin, 40, Bardstown, incest. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Megan Elizabeth Beard, 29, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Howard Ray Boone, 32, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Jean Eades, 35, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $243 cash. Booked at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, May 25, 20222

Eric Timothy Aubrey, 43, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; careless driving; failure to signal. No bond listed. Booked at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Lee Middleton, 38, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Wedneday, May 25, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronald Lee Jones, 36, Gray, failure to appear. Bond is $4,700. Booked at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Mark Edwin Mills, 58, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 26, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $423 cash. Booked at 1:43 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shannon Gilbert Ray, 50, Hodgenville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Cody Lee Huston, 28, Nicholasville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $11,000 cash. Booked at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Blake Baker, 28, Lebanon, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sabrina Nicole Blair, 42, Buffalo, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; improper registration plate. No bond listed. Booked at 3:54 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Anthony Broadus, 50, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear; possession drug paraphernalia. Bond is $1,500 cash. Booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, ,by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-