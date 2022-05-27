Local Democrats invited to meet the 2022 slate of candidates Friday, June 3rd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Friday, May 27, 2022 — The Nelson County Democratic Woman’s Club is inviting all county Democrats to meet the 2022 Democratic slate of candidates at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Bardstown Country Club at Maywood.

MATT LEHMAN

The keynote speaker is Marc Murphy, the editorial cartoonist for the Louisville Courier-Journal.

For those Nelson County residents who are now in the 4th Congressional District, this meeting represents an opportunity to meet Matt Lehman, the Democrat who is seeking to represent the 4th District in Congress.

Your support of the candidates running for local office is extremely important this election cycle and this is your chance to talk with them in an informal setting.

Tickets for the dinner are $45 per person and must be reserved in advance by contacting Martha Nest, DWC President, (502) 507-6965 or email westview0922@gmail.com

