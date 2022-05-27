Obituary: Jimmy Brady, 72, Bardstown

Jimmy Brady, 72, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 1, 1950, in Bardstown. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery. He was a former employee of Bardstown Auto Wreckers, and was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He loved tinkering in his garage and was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed cruising in his Chevrolet Corvette and spending time with his grandchildren.

JIMMY BRADY

He was preceded in death by his parents, Briscoe and Catherine Brady; one son, James H. Brady Jr.; one infant son, Jeffrey Brady; one sister, Ella Stevens; and two brothers, Henry Everett Brady and Donnie Brady.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Brady of Bardstown; one daughter, Melissa Barnett of Bardstown; one son, Justin (Chasity) Willett of Bardstown; three brothers, Prentice Brady of Springfield, Stanley (Judy) Brady and Teddy Joe (Pat) Brady, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Aaron, Jimmy, Byron, Schuyler, Brody, and Kinsley; two great-grandchildren, Adayiah and Abram;

several nieces and nephews; and his beloved furry friend, Chloe.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Mill Creek Baptist Church or ALS Association.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-