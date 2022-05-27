Obituary: Linda Carol Mattingly-Nalley, 58, Bardstown

Linda Carol Mattingly-Nalley, 58, of Bardstown, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born Nov. 9, 1963, in Bardstown to James and Clarice Ballard Mattingly. She was a former employee of the Nelson County Public Library where she used to drive the bookmobile and was known as a very good cook. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

LINDA CAROL MATTINGLY-NALLEY

She was preceded in death by her mother, Clarice Ballard Mattingly; and her husband, Charles William Nalley.

She is survived by one son, Brian (Laura) Mattingly of Bardstown; her father, James Mattingly of Bardstown; one sister, Cathy (Keith) Armstrong of Crossville, Tenn.; and two brothers, Leroy (Alice) Mattingly of Bardstown and Larry (Beth) Mattingly of Louisville.

The Mass of Christian Burial is noon Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

