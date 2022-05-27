Obituary: Arlie Bernard ‘Bernie’ Mattingly Jr., 75, Boston

Arlie Bernard “Bernie” Mattingly Jr., 75, of Boston, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born March 15, 1947, in Hardinsburg to Arlie Bernard Mattingly Sr. and Ernestine Williams Mattingly. He worked as a service technician for Service Concepts and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Ronnie Mattingly.

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Mahoney (Jamie); one son, Walter Mattingly; one sister, Carol Pennington; four grandchildren, Sylvia Underwood, Abbie Faulkner-Mahoney, Emily Mahoney and Andrew Mahoney; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

