Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 Bloomfield women on drug-related charges

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 27, 2022 — Two Bloomfield-area women were arrested on drug-related charges after a traffic stop Thursday evening on Lawrenceburg Loop.

At 10:08 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox for expired registration. The vehicle uplled into the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Lawrenceburg Loop.

Deputies located Cindy Courtney Eades, 41, of Bloomfield, standing outside that address. Deputies knew she had active warrants for her arrest. While Eades was being arrested, she advised a deputy she had approximately a half pound of methamphetamine in her purse. The deputies searched her purse and located the drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The woman operating the Equinox, Kimberly Lewis, 58, of Bloomfield, told deputies she lived at the address where she stopped with her daughter. Detectives assigned to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force obtained and executed search warrants for the home at that address.

Eades was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear (2 counts); parole violation (for technical violation); and possession of controlled substance, third-degree.

Lewis, was charged for no registration plates or receipt; no insurance; trafficking in controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both women were lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

-30-