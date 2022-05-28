Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, May 27, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Cindy Courtney Eades, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified; failure to appear (2 counts); parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimberly Lewis, no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; no insurance card; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor. No bond listed. Booked at 1:55 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony White, 36, Charlestown, Ind., possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); obscuring the identity of a machine valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree; no insurance;operating on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; careless driving; no registration plates. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashely Nichole Sweeris, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 7:43 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Joseph Wolf, 37, Bloomfield, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; resisting arrest; menacing. No bond listed. Booked at 10:36 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-