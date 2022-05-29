Obituary: Anthony Glenn ‘Tony’ Reed, 56, Bardstown

Anthony Glenn “Tony” Reed, 56, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Oct. 10, 1965, in Marion County to the late Philip Glenn Reed and Frances Jeanette Newton Reed.

He spent his childhood in Frederickstown before moving to Bardstown. He was a former employee for Bird & Son, but many knew him as a professional painter. He loved his family and grandchildren, going camping, and always had a story to tell. He was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Joanie Greenwell.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tracy Brussell Reed; one daughter, Nicole Corbin of Georgetown; two sons, Kyle Reed and Tanner Reed, both of Bardstown; one sister, Sherry (Perry) Pile of Louisville; one brother, Nicky (Cindy) Reed of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Ellie Corbin and Holden Reed; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the funeral home with a 7 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

