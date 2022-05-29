Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, May 28, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Anita Marie Childers, 35, Sellersburg, Ind., possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; giving officer false identifying information; possession of marijuana; fugitive. Bond total is $10,000. Booked at 3:22 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Chhiar Ruma, 46, Frederick, Md., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol./drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 6:13 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, ,by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-