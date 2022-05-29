Obituary: Mabel Elizabeth Sullivan, 98, of Lebanon Junction

Mabel Elizabeth Sullivan, 98, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Helmwood Healthcare. She was born on March 19, 1924, in Upton to her parents, Charlie S. and Nellie Gladys Ward Bale.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction and was retired from James B. Beam Distillery in Clermont after 33 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David William Sullivan; her parents; and two sisters, Juanita Patterson and Eula Mae Corder.

Survivors include three children, Elizabeth Sullivan of Louisville, and William “Bill” Sullivan (Nancy) and Charles “Chaz” Sullivan, both of Lebanon Junction; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Upton Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

