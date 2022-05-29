Obituary: Janie Asher Hite, 53, Bardstown

Janie Asher Hite, 53, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. She was born April 21, 1969, in Wurzburg, Germany. She graduated from University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree, and graduated from University of Louisville with a Juris Doctor degree. She was an attorney for Hite Law Group, was a member of Kentucky Bar Association, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steven Hite of Bardstown; one daughter, Madeline Hite of Bardstown; her parents, David and Janet Asher of Bardstown; one sister, Rebecca (Mark) Radicchi of Atlanta; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Tuesday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Kentucky Kids Belong.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

