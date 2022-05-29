Bardstown man arrested after alleged early Sunday altercation, shooting incident

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, May 29, 2022 — Two people suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday morning as the result of a fight that took place in the 100 block of Guthrie Drive.

RYAN DEWAYNE LIVERS

According to a Bardstown Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to Guthrie Drive at 1:17 a.m. Sunday morning for a shots fire complaint. While officers were enroute, they learned that two people involved in a fight with a third person had been shot and were being taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital by privote vehicle.

The victims identified the gunman as Ryan Dewayne Livers, 40, of Bardstown. Livers was located by police and he was charged with first-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail at 11:53 a.m. Sunday, May 28, 2022.

-30-