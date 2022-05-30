Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 29, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Aquintus Lynn Phillips, 41, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Booked at 2:54 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah Jeshawn Odom, 22, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:25 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Quinton Durbin, 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; resisting arrest; failure to appear. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dana Carl Kays, 51, Mount Washington, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond listed. Booked at 5:02 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wesley Scott Monin, 38, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 8:12 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Dewayne Livers, 40, Bardstown assault, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-