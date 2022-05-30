Dozens attend city’s annual Memorial Day observance at city cemetery gazebo

Dozens of veterans and their families gathered Monday at the city cemetery in observance of Memorial Day.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, May 30, 2022 — Dozens of family, friends and neighbors gathered once again this Memorial Day around the gazebo in the Bardstown Cemetery to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Kenny Fogle once again emceed the annual observance, which featured a welcome by Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton.

Judge Executive Dean Watts was keynote speaker.

Nelson County Judge Executive Dean Watts was the keynote speaker. As the flags waved in the breeze around the gazebo, Watts called the regular solider “our quiet heroes.”

There were the soldiers who crawled on their stomach for hours through mud, cared for their injured fellow soldiers and brought back their wounded and dead so their families would have closure.

“The quiet heroes in our county must not be forgotten,” he said.

Watts also said those veterans who served and came home, entered the work force and raised families despite have experienced the horrific sights and exeriences of war.

The county’s three monuments that honor those who died are placed at the Old Courthouse grounds and feature the names of those who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, and Watts read the names of all the veterans who lost their lives in those conflicts.

Local Boy Scouts assisted with the flag ceremony during the Memorial Day observance.

After the post commanders from the Legion posts read the names of the members who died since the last Memorial Day observance, Kenny Fogle took time to point out the loss of one local member who had also been a fixture at the annual observance.

Erwin Russell “Russ” Marlowe never missed the Memorial Day observance, Fogle explained. Marlowe would read the Memorial Day message from the American Legion’s national commander. He also brought roses to distribute to the wives and family members of departed veterans.

Marlowe spent much of his time in service to verterans, particularly those who needed to access th VA healthcare system, Fogle explained.

A moment of silence was held to honor Marlowe’s service to the community and its veterans.

Closing the observance, Fogle said Memorial Day is not a day to mourn, but to remember — and enjoy the time with family and friends, and encouraged everyone to go enjoy the day.

