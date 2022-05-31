Nelson County Jail Logs — May 30-21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 30, 2022

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 38, Bardstown, no charge information. Booked at 6:39 a.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Corisha Mon’e Cissell, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 11:41 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Amber Diane Hyatte, 35, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no insurance card; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates; booster seat violation. No bond listed. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-