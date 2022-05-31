Obituary: Robert Joseph ‘Lil’ Bob’ Williamson, 38, New Hope

Robert Joseph “Lil’ Bob” Williamson, 38, of New Hope, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Oct. 18, 1983, in Marion County. He was a former construction worker. He loved deer hunting, fishing with his dad, spending time with his daughter, riding motorcycles and side by sides, floating in the river and catching turtles.

ROBERT JOSEPH “LIL BOB” WILLIAMSON

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Jean Riggs; and his grandparents, Turk and Agnes Williamson.

Survivors include one daughter, Ryleigh Williamson; and her mother and half-brother, Felicia Nalley and Brandon Nalley, both of New Hope; his father, Bobby “Bobcat” Williamson of New Hope; one sister, Monique Lamkin (Brandon) of New Hope; one nephew, Luke Lamkin; and one niece, Lilly Lamkin.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home or at Mattinglyfuneralhome.com.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-