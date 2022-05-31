Obituary: Kevin Brian Terrell, 64, Bardstown

Kevin Brian Terrell, 64, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Sept. 17, 1957, in Bardstown to Garland and Louise Hagerman Terrell. He was a truck driver for Ballard Trucking, was a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of Chaplin-Highview Church of Christ. He loved his family, was a hard worker and was a humble, selfless man.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garland Terrell; and one son-in-law, Matt Cockrell.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dowden Terrell; three daughters, Carly Cockrell of Frankfort, and Jessica (Joe) Marks and Tera (Jason) Watts, both of Bardstown; one son, Justin (Bethany) Watkins of Bardstown; his mother, Louise Terrell of Bloomfield; two sisters, Linda (Johnny) Mattingly of Bloomfield and Glenna (Roy) Hobbs of Cox’s Creek; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild due in November.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in the Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

