Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Alan Michael Curci, 36, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Steven Simpson, 35, Taylorsville, probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $25,535 cash. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Dean Purcell, 43, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $2,137.25 cash. Booked at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Auston Taylor Mason, 25, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; criminal mischief, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Kyle Ramsey, 26, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-