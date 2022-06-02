Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Joseph Patrick Burke, 27, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Nicole Aiken, 43, Frankfort, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); failure to wear seat belts; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $20,500 cash. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Trejan Dashon Walls, 23, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-