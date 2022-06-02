Video: Gumball Rally, gun control discussed on June 1st ‘Bradford & Brooks’ show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 2, 2022 — With the primary election over, WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show turned its attention to local events and issues with the Wednesday, June 1, 2022 show.

Our guests on Wednesday, June 1st were Samantha Brady, the executive director of the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourism and Convention Bureau, who came on to talk about the previous weekend’s Gumball 3000 rally that came to town.

According to Brady, 15 to 20,000 people were in Bardstown for the event, which exceeded all expectations. The rally participants loved Bardstown, and enjoyed our southern hospitality.

During the second half of the show, local conservative Republican Richard Hardin was our guest to discuss the topic of gun control. Unlike most conservatives, Hardin is in favor of taking action to eliminate military style weapons that can accept magazines or clips that hold more than 6 or 8 rounds of ammunition.

Running time: 44 minutes, 39 seconds.

