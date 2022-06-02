Obituary: Larry Lee Tanner, 80, Bardstown

Larry Lee Tanner, 80, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1941, in Pennsylvania to the late Harry Clifford and Nettie Rhoades Tanner. He was a former employee of Save A Lot in Bardstown and was a U.S. Army veteran with 6 years of service. He enjoyed western books and movies and loved to fish.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. He was the last surviving child of Harry and Nettie Tanner.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Kitzmiller Tanner; four daughters, Teresa (Joseph) Fekete of Las Vegas, Nev., Fay (Ralph) Villanueva of Lebanon, Janene (Jeff) Bartley and Julie Smith (Mark Lisi), both of Bardstown; three sons, Clifford (Sharon) Kitzmiller of New Haven, and Michael (Stacy) Hull and Larry James Tanner, both of Bardstown; 27 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Hayes officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

