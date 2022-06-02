Obituary: Larry Waldridge, 79, Taylorsville

Larry Waldridge, 79, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at his home. He was born May 10, 1943, in Taylorsville to the late Robert Leslie “Bob” and Marie Hall Waldridge. He was a retired truck driver for Marathon Gas, and he was a former commissioner for the City of Taylorsville. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a member of American Legion Post 288.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Mae Waldridge; and two brothers, Carl “Duke” Melvin Walkdridge and Darrell Waldridge.

He is survived by one daughter, Bonetta (Martin) Shelburne of Taylorsville; one son, Martin Wyatt of Fairfield; seven siblings, Bobby Waldridge, Rudy Jewell, Sandy Jewell, Margaret Couch, Lisa Best, Lora Orrison and Scotty Jewell; two granddaughters, Christina (Kevin) Moore and Jennifer (Scotty) Bryant; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

