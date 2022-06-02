Obituary: Emma Jane Boone, 83, Louisville

Emma Jane Boone, 83, of Louisville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. She was born March 6, 1939, in New Haven, and lived most of her adult life in Louisville.

EMMA JANE BOONE

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Paul and Edward Marie (Abell) Barry.

Survivors include two daughters, Ann Parris (Greg) and Jane Barlow (Bill); two sons, Joe Boone (Mary) and Dan Boone (Linh); one sister, Jean Hynes (Dunc); three brothers, Paul Abell Barry (Ethel), Richard Barry (Mary Jo) and Pat Barry (Evie); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ascension Catholic Church, 4600 Lynbrook Dr., in Louisville with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. in Louisville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Kentucky Right to Life and Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Joseph Home in Louisville, KY.

Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-