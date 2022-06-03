Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 2, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Jordan Christopher Mattingly, 25, Boston, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:07 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Lynn Shelburne, 29, Bloomfield, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:38 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dean Nation, 30, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $15,500 cash. Booked at 7:59 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Lee Wiley, 28, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more in value; tampering with physical evidence; operating on a suspended license; improper display of registration plates; failure to appear (8 counts); failure to add taxable unit to taxable inventory. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Brittany Michele Buckland, 35, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 9:34 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-