Obituary: Paula Rose Calvert, 75, Bloomfield

Paula Rose Calvert, 75, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was born January 13, 1947, in Ludlow, Mass. She worked for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company and Humana. She was a substitute teacher for the Nelson County School System. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Stanton and Florence Cirillo; her foster parents, Edward and Violet Jobbins; and two foster brothers, Charles Jobbins and Edgar Jobbins.

She is survived by her daughter-in-love, Leslie Lutz; two grandchildren-in-love, Rebekah Lutz and Tyler Lutz; one foster brother, William (Cheri) Jobbins; and one foster sister, Violette (Mark) Giammarino.

Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

