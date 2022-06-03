Flaget Auxiliary selects five local students to receive 2022 scholarship awards

The 2022 Flaget Memorial Hospital Scholarships ($1000 each) are being awarded to (from left): Chloe Nicholson, Emily Ciarlante, Donovan Willis, Haley Curtsinger, and Sarah Spalding.

Friday, June 3, 2022 — The Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to five local high school graduates pursuing a degree or career in the medical field or related disciplines.

2022 Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary scholarship winners:

Donovan Willis – Thomas Nelson High School, Spalding University, Orthopedic Surgery

Thomas Nelson High School, Spalding University, Orthopedic Surgery Chloe Nicholson – Bethlehem High School, University of Kentucky, Family Medicine

Bethlehem High School, University of Kentucky, Family Medicine Emily Ciarlante – Nelson County High School, Bellarmine University, Nursing

– Nelson County High School, Bellarmine University, Nursing Haley Curtsinger – Bardstown High School, University of Kentucky, Nursing

– Bardstown High School, University of Kentucky, Nursing Sarah Spalding – Bardstown High School, Western Kentucky University, Mental Health

“We are proud to support these diligent students as they begin their educational journeys and work toward a career in health care,” said Rita Carter, president, Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. “We are confident that each recipient will excel in their chosen field of study.”

The Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary scholarship was established in 2004 and has awarded approximately $65,000 to date. To be considered for the Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, students must be high school seniors and be pursuing a degree or career in the medical ﬁeld or related disciplines at a college or technical school, beginning in the fall of the subsequent school year.

