Local candidates file for non-partisan races as the deadline rapidly approaches

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Friday, June 3, 2022 — With the deadline to file for non-partisan races coming up at 4 p.m. next Tuesday, candidates have been filing this for the respective offices they are going to be seeking on the November ballot.

Anyone interested in running for a non-partisan election for school board, mayor, city council, city commission or other race must file in the Nelson County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

The winners of the May primary and their opponents will also appear on the ballot in November. The Nelson County Gazette will update this story once the filing deadline passes to include all the races to be decided in the November General Election.

Candidate who have filed so far for non-partisan races include:

Bardstown Mayor & City Council

Mayor – Dick Heaton

Council – Barbara Blackstone

Council – Roland “Coach Roe” Williams

Council – David Dones

Council – Bill Sheckles

Council – Joe Buckman

Council – Betty Kelley Hart

Council – Frankie Hibbs

Council – Matthew Cooper

Nelson County Board of Education

District 1 – Adam Gossom

District 1 – Amanda Rogers Deaton

District 4 – David Norman

District 4 – Donovan Mark Hawkins

Bloomfield Mayor & City Council

Mayor – Christopher M. Dudgeon

Council – Judy Wilson

Council – John Hammond

New Haven Mayor & City Commission

Mayor – Mary Linda Mattingly

Fairfield Mayor & City Commission

no filers yet

For more information on becoming a candidate, contact the Nelson County Clerk’s Office at (502) 348-1820.

