Local candidates file for non-partisan races as the deadline rapidly approaches
By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio
Friday, June 3, 2022 — With the deadline to file for non-partisan races coming up at 4 p.m. next Tuesday, candidates have been filing this for the respective offices they are going to be seeking on the November ballot.
Anyone interested in running for a non-partisan election for school board, mayor, city council, city commission or other race must file in the Nelson County Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
The winners of the May primary and their opponents will also appear on the ballot in November. The Nelson County Gazette will update this story once the filing deadline passes to include all the races to be decided in the November General Election.
Candidate who have filed so far for non-partisan races include:
Bardstown Mayor & City Council
Mayor – Dick Heaton
Council – Barbara Blackstone
Council – Roland “Coach Roe” Williams
Council – David Dones
Council – Bill Sheckles
Council – Joe Buckman
Council – Betty Kelley Hart
Council – Frankie Hibbs
Council – Matthew Cooper
Nelson County Board of Education
District 1 – Adam Gossom
District 1 – Amanda Rogers Deaton
District 4 – David Norman
District 4 – Donovan Mark Hawkins
Bloomfield Mayor & City Council
Mayor – Christopher M. Dudgeon
Council – Judy Wilson
Council – John Hammond
New Haven Mayor & City Commission
Mayor – Mary Linda Mattingly
Fairfield Mayor & City Commission
no filers yet
For more information on becoming a candidate, contact the Nelson County Clerk’s Office at (502) 348-1820.
-30-