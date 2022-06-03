Obituary: Janet Marie Mitchell, 87, New Haven

Janet Marie Mitchell, 87, of New Haven, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. She was a homemaker and a former member of St. Jerome Catholic Church of Tampa, Fla.

JANET MARIE MITCHELL

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Virginia Pruitt; her husband, Urban Mitchell; one sister, Mary Lee Hellard; one grandson, Jason Robeck; and one son-in-law, James Robeck.

She is survived by one daughter, Karen Robeck; two sons, Urban Gerald Mitchell Jr. (Lisa) and Keith Edward (Kelly) Mitchell; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Robert Housh.

The funeral is noon Monday, June 6. 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial to follow in St. Michael Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 6, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Jospeh L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

