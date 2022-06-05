Obituary: Glenna Evans, 78, Bloomfield

Glenna Evans, 78, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. She was born July 20, 1943, in Nelson County to the late Bernice and Gladys Thomas Brewer. She was a retired employee of the Louisville Store and was a member of the Little Union Baptist Church. She loved her kids and her grandbabies and was a great cook.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Evans of Bloomfield; one daughter, Melissa Hagan of Bloomfield; one son, Shannon (Laurie) Evans of Bloomfield; six grandchildren, Justin (Charity) Evans, Allyson Evans, Adison Hayden, Hunter Evans, Blake Hagan and Preston Evans, all of Bloomfield; and a best friend that was like a sister, Blanche Runner of Bloomfield.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday,, June 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

