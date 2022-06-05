Obituary: Edgar McFarland Jr., 71, New Haven

Edgar McFarland Jr., 71, of New Haven, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at University Hospital in Louisville.

He was born June 22, 1950, in San Antonio, Texas, to the late Edgar Sr. and Bobbie Jean Chandler McFarland. He was truck driver for Ballard, and he loved farming.

EDGAR MCFARLAND JR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Patricia Ann Vittitow of New Haven; two daughters, Jessica Vittitow of New Haven and Julia (Drew) Mattingly of Boston; two sons, Victor (Leslie) McFarland of BeeBe, Ark., and Joshua (Jessica) Vittitow of Boston; two sisters, Cheryl (Walter) Wilson of Hemp Hill, Texas and Terri (Timmy) Gibson of East Liverpool, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with burial in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-