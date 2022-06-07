Obituary: Mary Troutman Snider, 101, Taylorsville

Mary Troutman Snider, 101, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born March 13, 1921, in Bloomfield to the late Robert W. and Lora Troutman Durrett. She was a retired bookkeeper for Kraft Foods, Big 3 Tractor and A.K. Akers, Co. She was a member of Bloomfield Big Spring Presbyterian Church and she enjoyed sewing.

MARY TROUTMAN SNIDER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Rae “Rats” Snider; and one son, Scott Snider.

She is survived by one daughter, Lora (Woody) Cheek of Taylorsville; one daughter-in-law, Beth Snider of Shelbyville; five grandchildren, Michael and Tammy Snider, Chris and Sarah Snider, Allison and Alan Cheek, Meredith Brown and David Zuhars, J. David and Rachel Brown; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with the Rev. Lisa Zahalka officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Big Spring Cemetery or the donor’s favorite charity.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-