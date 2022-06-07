Obituary: Robert L. ‘Sport’ Hamilton Sr., 93, Springfield

Robert L. “Sport” Hamilton Sr., 93, of Lincoln Park Road, Springfield, died Sunday at Loretto Motherhouse. He was former owner of Hamilton Bulk Milk Service and was founder and owner of Kentucky Port-a-Johns.

ROBERT L. “SPORT” HAMILTON

He is survived by two daughters, Becky Collins of Bloomfield and Inez (Jerry) Grider of Springfield; three sons, Rob (Cheryl) Hamilton of Sioux Falls, S.D., Matt (Pam) Hamilton of Salisburg, Md., and the Rev. Mark Hamilton of Lebanon; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield with burial in the church cemetery with military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, and 8-10 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Dominic School Library.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-