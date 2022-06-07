Obituary: Geneva Pearl Turner, 96, formerly of Bardstown

Geneva Pearl Turner, 96, of Louisville, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wesley Manor in Louisville. She was born Dec. 1, 1925, to Virgil and Clara Ross Lee in Belmont.

GENEVA PEARL TURNER

She was a retired manager for a dry cleaning store in Illinois. She was a member of the Bardstown Church of Christ.

The family would like to thank Wesley Manor for their Loving care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Turner; one sister, Ethel Graham; six brothers, Norman Lee, Gregory Michael “George” Lee, James William “Willy” Lee, Johnny Lee, Howard Lee and Harry Lee.

She is survived by one son, Ronald (Joy) Turner of Wawul, Wash.; two sisters, Dora Devore of Garfield and Wanda Carmony of Hamilton, Ohio; one brother, Charles Lee of Elizabethtown; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. John Barron officiating. Burial is in the Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-