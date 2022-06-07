Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 6, 2022

Taylor Danielle Cahoe, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 2:07 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Nicole Thornton, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 10:01 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022.

Travis Christopher Bryant, 23, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; contempt of court; probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts); failure to appear. Bond is $50,454.25 cash. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-