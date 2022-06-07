Obituary: Charles T. Hibbs, 76, formerly of Bardstown

Charles T. Hibbs, 76, of Altamonte Springs, Fla., formerly of Bardstown, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Advent Health Hospice. He was born in Hamilton County, Ohio, on June 6, 1945, to the late Zachary Taylor Hibbs and Margaret Scholz. His family moved to Cox’s Creek in Nelson County where he met his wife, Lavonna Sue Smith. They married in 1966 at Bardstown Methodist Church.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam for two years. He owned the Radio Shack in Bardstown until he began to sell Sherwin-Williams auto paint full-time for 28 years in Lexington and Louisville. He enjoyed fishing, camping and playing cards, but he adored his wife, daughters and grandkids. He and his wife spent their retirement years in Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Jack Hibbs and Margie Hibbs Gorder.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lavonna (Smith) Hibbs of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; two daughters, Alisha Hibbs (Jeff) Graham of Louisville and Angie Hibbs (Steve) Flury of Apopka, Fla; five grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews; and many cousins.

Cremation was performed by Tri-County Cremation of Longwood, Fla.

A Celebration of his Life and open visitation is 3-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Highview Baptist Church, 15201 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville with the memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

No flowers please.

