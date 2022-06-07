Magistrates finalize their proposed road paving lists for 2022-23 budget cycle
By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio
Tuesday, June 6, 2022 — All five magistrates submitted their asphalt paving requests for their districts at Tuesday’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.
The magistrates made their decisions in consultation with County Engineer Brad Spalding.
DISTRICT 1 – KEITH METCALFE
- 2.14 mile section of Hall-Simpson Loop
- 0.82 mile section of Quarry Loop.
The repairs amount to 1,890 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $165,300.
DISTRICT 2 – GARY COULTER
- 0.3 mile section of Sanders Lane
- 0.376 mile section of North Howard
- 0.231 miles section of Bishop Lane
- 1.073 mile section of Woodlawn Road
- 0.1136 mile section of Kennedy Avenue
- 0.287 mile section of Woodlawn Springs Drive.
The repairs amount to 2,010 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $172,900.
DISTRICT 3 – BERNARD ICE
- .143 mile section of Highland Avenue
- .062 mile section of Buttermilk Lane
- .175 mile section of High Pne Court
- .457 mile section of Hudson Drive
- .137 mile section of Water Tower Loop
- .246 mile section of Brothers Lane
- .133 mile section of Buffalo Hill Road
The repairs amount to 1,080 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $85,700.
DISTRICT 4 – JEFF LEAR
- .561 mile section of Chesapeake Trail
- .83 mile section of Mobley Mill Road
- .16 mile section of West Sandstone Court
- .06 mile second of East Sandstone Court
- .185 mile section of West Milestone Court
- .198 mile section of East Milestone Court
- .122 mile section of Cobblestone Court
- .33 mile section of Stonefield Way
The repairs amount to 2,402 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $202,100.
DISTRICT 5 – ERIC SHELBURNE
- 1 mile section of Plum Run Road
- 1.6 mile section of Yates Cooney Neck Road
- .447 section of Timber Creek
- .381 mile section of Broadway
- .463 mile section of Bennelli Drive
- .3 mile section of Greens Chapel Road.
The repairs amount to 2,967 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $174,000.
The magistrates the group of paving lists, all of which will be spent during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 county budget.
NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the fiscal court meeting room in the Old Courthouse.
