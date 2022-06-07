Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 | Posted by

Magistrates finalize their proposed road paving lists for 2022-23 budget cycle

By JIM BROOKS
Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 6, 2022 — All five magistrates submitted their asphalt paving requests for their districts at Tuesday’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

The magistrates made their decisions in consultation with County Engineer Brad Spalding.

DISTRICT 1 – KEITH METCALFE

  • 2.14 mile section of Hall-Simpson Loop
  • 0.82 mile section of Quarry Loop.

The repairs amount to 1,890 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $165,300.

DISTRICT 2 – GARY COULTER

  • 0.3 mile section of Sanders Lane
  • 0.376 mile section of North Howard
  • 0.231 miles section of Bishop Lane
  • 1.073 mile section of Woodlawn Road
  • 0.1136 mile section of Kennedy Avenue
  • 0.287 mile section of Woodlawn Springs Drive.

The repairs amount to 2,010 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $172,900.

DISTRICT 3 – BERNARD ICE

  • .143 mile section of Highland Avenue
  • .062 mile section of Buttermilk Lane
  • .175 mile section of High Pne Court
  • .457 mile section of Hudson Drive
  • .137 mile section of Water Tower Loop
  • .246 mile section of Brothers Lane
  • .133 mile section of Buffalo Hill Road

The repairs amount to 1,080 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $85,700.

DISTRICT 4 – JEFF LEAR

  • .561 mile section of Chesapeake Trail
  • .83 mile section of Mobley Mill Road
  • .16 mile section of West Sandstone Court
  • .06 mile second of East Sandstone Court
  • .185 mile section of West Milestone Court
  • .198 mile section of East Milestone Court
  • .122 mile section of Cobblestone Court
  • .33 mile section of Stonefield Way

The repairs amount to 2,402 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $202,100.

DISTRICT 5 – ERIC SHELBURNE

  • 1 mile section of Plum Run Road
  • 1.6 mile section of Yates Cooney Neck Road
  • .447 section of Timber Creek
  • .381 mile section of Broadway
  • .463 mile section of Bennelli Drive
  • .3 mile section of Greens Chapel Road.

The repairs amount to 2,967 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $174,000.

The magistrates the group of paving lists, all of which will be spent during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 county budget.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the fiscal court meeting room in the Old Courthouse.

