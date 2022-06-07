Magistrates finalize their proposed road paving lists for 2022-23 budget cycle

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, June 6, 2022 — All five magistrates submitted their asphalt paving requests for their districts at Tuesday’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

The magistrates made their decisions in consultation with County Engineer Brad Spalding.

DISTRICT 1 – KEITH METCALFE

2.14 mile section of Hall-Simpson Loop

0.82 mile section of Quarry Loop.

The repairs amount to 1,890 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $165,300.

DISTRICT 2 – GARY COULTER

0.3 mile section of Sanders Lane

0.376 mile section of North Howard

0.231 miles section of Bishop Lane

1.073 mile section of Woodlawn Road

0.1136 mile section of Kennedy Avenue

0.287 mile section of Woodlawn Springs Drive.

The repairs amount to 2,010 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $172,900.

DISTRICT 3 – BERNARD ICE

.143 mile section of Highland Avenue

.062 mile section of Buttermilk Lane

.175 mile section of High Pne Court

.457 mile section of Hudson Drive

.137 mile section of Water Tower Loop

.246 mile section of Brothers Lane

.133 mile section of Buffalo Hill Road

The repairs amount to 1,080 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $85,700.

DISTRICT 4 – JEFF LEAR

.561 mile section of Chesapeake Trail

.83 mile section of Mobley Mill Road

.16 mile section of West Sandstone Court

.06 mile second of East Sandstone Court

.185 mile section of West Milestone Court

.198 mile section of East Milestone Court

.122 mile section of Cobblestone Court

.33 mile section of Stonefield Way

The repairs amount to 2,402 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $202,100.

DISTRICT 5 – ERIC SHELBURNE

1 mile section of Plum Run Road

1.6 mile section of Yates Cooney Neck Road

.447 section of Timber Creek

.381 mile section of Broadway

.463 mile section of Bennelli Drive

.3 mile section of Greens Chapel Road.

The repairs amount to 2,967 tons of asphalt at a total cost of $174,000.

The magistrates the group of paving lists, all of which will be spent during the Fiscal Year 2022-23 county budget.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the fiscal court meeting room in the Old Courthouse.

-30-