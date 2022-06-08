Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Fuller, 62, Bardstown

James “Jim” Fuller, 62, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his home in Bardstown with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 5, 1959, in Breckinridge, County to the late Joseph Harold, and Ruby Clarine Smith Fuller.

JAMES “JIM” FULLER

In life he worked at Spalding & Fuller tool and die shop, since 1985 with his partner Mike Spalding. His passion was coaching basketball. He coached little league, middle school, AAU & high school ball. He coached, refereed and drove the sport buses for more than 20 years.

If you knew him his favorite saying was, “Everybody Loves Jim Fuller.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Lewis Fuller.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sandy Fuller; one daughter, Leslie (Timmy) Glazar; one son, Chris (Sharon) Dones; two additional children, Aaron Fuller and Adam Fuller; two sisters, his twin sister, Joyce Haycraft and Bonnie DeJarnette; three grandsons, Brett Dones, Clay Dones and Gage Glazar; one granddaughter, Andrea Glazar; a special uncle, Jim (Patsy) Smith; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions go to the Flaget Cancer Center.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

