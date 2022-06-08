Obituary: Theresa Carolyn Nix McCubbins West, 77, Boston

Theresa Carolyn Nix McCubbins West, 77, of Boston, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Flaget Hospital with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 2, 1944, in Boston to the late Robert Lee and Dorothy Lucille Hatfield Nix. She retired from Publishers Printing.

She was a loving mom, nannaw and sister. She was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Boston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Nix.

She is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Stanley) Burkhead of Mount Washington, Sandi (Luke) Barber of Boston, and Kim McCubbins of Lebanon; one son, Joe McCubbins of Bardstown; two sisters, Marie (Michael) Cissell of Botland and Sue (Dalton) Lundy of Woodlawn; two brothers, Terry (Diane) Nix of Culvertown and Stevie (Fanny) Nix of Boston; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel with the Rev. Todd Rader officiating. Burial is in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the William R. Rust Boston Funeral Home.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Boston Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

