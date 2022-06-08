Obituary: Dale Louis Brown, 63, Bardstown

Dale Louis Brown, 63, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Loretto. He was a employee of Vittitow Cabinets. He loved riding motorcycles, playing music, working on things, and was just an old fashioned “horse trader.”

DALE LOUIS BDROWN

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Martha Brown; his wife, Donnie Humphrey Brown; and one son, John L. Brown.

He is survived by one daughter, Carrie Mattingly (Dustin); one son, Christopher Brown (Melody); one sister, Pam Brown; one brother, Steve Brown (Lettie); two grandchildren, Destiny Crain (Chrysler) and Levi Gaddie; and one great-grandchild, Magnolia Crain.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with burial to follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-