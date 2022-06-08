Obituary: Marshall Tingle, 64, Bloomfield

Marshall Tingle, 64, of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Shelby County to the late Robert and Louise White Tingle. He was the owner of Fairfield Auto Mart. He was a farmer and a jack of all trades. Hel was loved by everyone, he always had a good story to tell and was willing to help anyone he could. He was a loving dad and papaw.

MARSHALL TINGLE

He is survived by his wife, Vicky Tingle; one daughter, Kristy Fulkerson of Hodgenville; one son, Dillion Tingle of Bloomfield; two sisters, Mildred (Allen Reid) Marksbury of Fairfield and Bettie Rogers of Taylorsville; one brother, Bobby (Helen) Tingle of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Kenzi and Dawson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Jim Hitt officiating. Burial is in the Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-