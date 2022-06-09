Election 2022: Filing deadline passes, the non-partisan races are set for November

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 — Now that the deadline to file for non-partisan races passed at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7th, we now have a clear picture of the candidates who will be on the November General Election ballot.

BARDSTOWN MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL. Incumbent Mayor Dick Heaton was the only person who filed for the office of Mayor of Bardstown.

Twelve individuals have filed as candidates seeking one of the six seats on the Bardstown City Council.

The group of candidates include all six incumbents:

David Dones

Bill Sheckles

Roland “Coach Roe” Williams

Joe Buckman

Betty Kelley Hart

Frankie Hibbs

The six additional candidates include:

Angel Thompson, 40, a resident of Kentucky Avenue;

Barbara Blackstone, 60, a resident of West John Fitch;

Matthew Cooper, 44, a resident of Sunset Drive;

Elissa Robbins, 36, who lists a business address on Pennyslvania Avenue as a home address;

Gaye Ballard, 63, a resident of Carey Court;

Skylar McCune, 34, a resident of Mockingbird Lane;

BLOOMFILED MAYOR & COUNCIL. Incumbent Mayor Chris Dudgeon was the only person to file as a candidate for Bloomfield Mayor.

Five candidates have filed for the six seats on the Bloomfield City Council:

John Hammond

Judy Wilson

Mary R. Lampkin

Scott Stevenson

Tina J. Long

NEW HAVEN MAYOR & COMMISSION. Mary Linda Mattingly is the only person to file for the office of Mayor of New Haven. Three individuals have filed for seats on the city commission:

Michael Morris

Francis Boley

Ruth W. Faulkner

FAIRFIELD MAYOR & COMMISSION. Two individuals have filed for the office of Mayor of Fairfield — Katherine Simpson and Allen Reid Marksbury. One person — Candace Tingle — filed for a seat on the city commission.

NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. The two seats up for grabs on the Nelson County Board of Education this election cycle have attracted the attention of several candidates.

DISTRICT 1. From the county’s southernmost district, former board member David Norman of New Haven has filed to return to the board. Norman had to resign from the board in 2017 because of a conflict with his employment working for county government.

Adam Gossom, a resident of Shain Drive near Melody Lake, also has filed to represent District 1 on the school board.

DISTRICT 4. Four people have filed to represent the 4th District on the county board of education.

The four candidates include attorney Amanda Rogers Deaton, Ashley Jones Hollingshead, and Donovan Mark Hawkins, all of Cox’s Creek, and Marion Kelly Pulliam of Bardstown.

BARDSTOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL BOARD. Three individuals have filed for seats on the Bardstown City Schools board of education — two incumbents, Jim Roby and Jennifer Shrewsbury, and also Kevin Rogers. Appointed board member Lindsay Block Blackmon is on the ballot seeking to fill the rest of her term.

-30-