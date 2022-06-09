2022 Kiwanis Radio Auction coming Sunday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 — The 62nd annual Bardstown Kiwanis Club Radio Auction is 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Nelson County Civic Center, 321 S. Third St. in Bardstown.

As in years past, the auction will feature dozens of unique gifts and goods that will go home with the lucky bidder!

The item list will be posted on this page by the weekend, which will include item numbers. The list will also be published in the Sunday edition of the local newspaper.

Bids may be phoned in to the Civic Center, or you may visit the Civic Center and place bids there.

The radio auction will again be carried by WBRT AM/FM on 1320 AM, 97.1 and 94.9 FM, as well as live on Bardstown Cable Channel 19 and streaming live via www.WBRTCountry.com.

-30-