Nelson County Jail Logs — June 8-9, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Ashley Mae Bentley, 32, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. booked at 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Daniel Wayne Burton, 40, Bardstowbm failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffrey Leonard Ellis, 46, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Scott Prewitt, 33, Shepherdsville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, more than $500 but less than $1,000. No bond listed. Booked at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Michael Marsh, 37, Bardstown, non-payment of fines. Bond is $253. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Anthony Bennington, 35, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $565. Booked at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Vance Christian Williams, 32, Springfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Erin Louise Karr, 32, posssession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray Antoine Calbert, 45, Bardstown, failure to comply with sex offender registration. No bond listed. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

David Joseph Ball, 39, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cody Labree Tillett, 30, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine)(2 counts); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts); possession of marijuana; failure to appear. Bond total is $5,000 cash.

Booked at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Aron Lee Goodlett, 20, Shelbyville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Luis Gerardo Del Angel, 32, Bardstown, speeding, 23 mph over limit; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates; no operators license; no registration receipt; failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $750 cash. Booked at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Harriet Jane Norvell, 30, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 12 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Bryan Christopher Smith, 45, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 23, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:37 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jon Scott Buechele, 38, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 2 grams methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 5:31 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Michael Gilliatt, 36, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond listed. Booked at 5:34 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Scot Miller, 46, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000 in value; receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; receiving stolen property, over $1,000 but less than $10,000 in value; tampering with physical evidence; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $25,313 cash. Booked at 10:24 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Anthony Cissell, 33, New Haven, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 count). Bond total is $1,061 cash. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-