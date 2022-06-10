Obituary: Kelvin Gutierres, 69, Bardstown

Kelvin Gutierres, 69, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Kindred Hospital. He was born July 27, 1952, in Hawi, Hawaii. He was a retired 1st Sgt. in the Army. He worked as a mechanic for Joe Hills. He was a member of American Legion Post 121, and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

KEVIN GUTIERRES

He was preceded in death by one son, Eric Michael Gutierres; his parents, Manuel and Rose Ronia Gutierres; one granddaughter, Brittany Bartley; two brothers, Gilbert Gutierres and Anthony (Lynn) Gutierres; his mother and father-in-law, Harold and Benita Filiatreau; one sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Tom Newton; and one brother-in-law, Lenny Filiatreau.

He is survived by his wife, Pat Filiatreau Gutierres of Bardstown; two daughters, Cheroly (Mark) Ruiz of Bellbrook, Ohio, and Jennifer Gutierres-Chesser of Bardstown; three sisters, Cynthia (Mingo) Amar, Rosemary (Jeff) Yamanoto, and Cilla (Ralph) Galan; brother and sisters-in-law, Cathy (David) Kerr, Mary Jo (Rick) Meyer, Bob (Lisa) Filiatreau, Roger (Melissa) Filiatreau, Sheila (David) McDonald, and Renee Hopper; one sister-in-law, Fay Gutierres; five grandchildren, Gabby Ruiz, David Ruiz, Grace Ruiz, Michael Ruiz, and Mahayla Chesser; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, and 9-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at the funeral home with a 6 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go towards Norton Children’s Hospital and/or Wounded Warriors Project.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-