Obituary: Dr. John William Cecconi Sr., 90, Springfield

Dr. John William Cecconi Sr., 90, of Springfield, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home. He was a Doctor of Optometry in Springfield since 1957 and was mayor of Springfield for 21 years.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Ann Farnsworth Cecconi; three daughters, Ann-Michelle (Bill) Tatum of Lebanon, Dee Dee Cecconi (Frank) Smith of Bardstown and Julie (Tony) Medley of Springfield; one son, John (Trish) Cecconi Jr. of Springfield; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Dominic Church or school.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

