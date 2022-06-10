Obituary: Nestor Daniel Ramirez, 35, Bardstown

Nestor Daniel Ramirez, 35, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home. He was born June 24, 1986 in San Jose, Calif., to Charlote Ann Espinoza and Porfirio Ramirez Espinoza. He was a former employee of Amazon and he loved his children, cars and the San Francisco49ers.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Anna C. Navarro; and one brother, Marcos A. Navarro.

He is survived by one daughter, Kayeawna Wickstrom of Brandenburg; three sons, Jullian Ramirez and Dominic Ramirez, both of Bloomfield, and Drake Ramirez of Brandenburg; his mother, Charlote (John) Eldridge of Campbellsville; his father, Porfirio “Polo” Ramirez (Marisol) Espinoza of San Jose, Calif.; two sisters, Jennifer (Lou) Stock of Cave City and Mariana Santiago of California; and two brothers, Carlos Navarro and Joshua Ramirez, both of San Jose, Calif.

The graveside service is 3 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

