Obituary: Eddy Nelson McIntosh, 74, Taylorsville

Eddy Nelson McIntosh, 74, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Aug. 22, 1947, in Jefferson County to the late Walter Trabue and Juanita Mae Turner McIntosh.

EDDY NELSON MCINTOSH

He was a loving husband, father, PawPaw, and friend. He loved fishing and was a long time member of the Central Kentucky Knife Club. He never missed an opportunity to make a good trade, or a bad one for that matter. Anywhere he went, he always ran into someone he knew.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Wendall McIntosh.

He is survived by his wife, Gina McIntosh; two daughters, Rebeka McIntosh and Kym McIntosh, both of Missouri; two sons, Jacob (Brooke) McIntosh of Mount Eden and Ethan McIntosh of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Aaron Blunt, Annabella McIntosh, and Nolan McIntosh with a fourth grandchild on the way; and one brother, Walter McIntosh.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home of Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-